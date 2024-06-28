‘Good Morning America’: Why Is Jennifer Ashton leaving ‘GMA?’

After over a decade of being a familiar face in the world of morning news, Dr. Jennifer Ashton made a touching exit from Good Morning America and ABC News on June 27, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Joining ABC News 13 years ago, Dr. Ashton quickly became a prominent voice in health journalism. Her ability to break down complex medical issues into understandable segments made her a favorite among viewers. Her educational background, which includes a degree from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, and her credentials as a board-certified OB-GYN, provided her with the expertise that most of us relied on during times of health crises.

During her goodbye speech, she reflected on her favorite memories as a chief medical correspondent with ABC.

“What really stands out as I look as those 13-plus years is those moments in our country’s history where together we helped people at home with insight and perspective and analysis that I think we do better than anyone in network news, here at ABC.”

Dr. Ashton’s influence extends far beyond the studio lights of GMA. She has authored numerous books, including The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era and Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort & Community After Unthinkable Loss, which have guided readers grappling with personal loss. She has also authored several books on health and wellness aimed at women’s health, and it’s this area that she’s poised to emphasize more than ever in her new venture.

Dr. Jen’s next big thing

The reason behind Dr. Ashton’s departure is not just about seeking new challenges but also about creating a more focused impact. Earlier this year, she announced the launch of her own women’s wellness brand, Ajenda. Dr. Ashton’s new project aims to specialize in women’s health, with a particular focus on weight loss, weight management, nutrition, and obesity medicine. These are all areas where she holds specific medical certifications and has accumulated extensive experience.

In an Instagram post, she explained what people can expect from the new wellness brand.

We’ll be covering literally a full spectrum of women’s health issues from perimenopause to menopause, skin, fibroids, even some fertility issues, but really focusing on perimenopause, menopause and how that interfaces with weight management and nutrition and our food habits.

Ajenda began as a newsletter and has ambitions to expand into video content and physical wellness centers. She believes that now, more than ever, women need reliable information and support when it comes to their health and well-being. So, while we’ll miss seeing Dr. Jen’s friendly face on GMA every morning, we can’t help but admire her commitment to making a difference. She’s taking a leap of faith, but it’s a leap that could potentially change the lives of countless women.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy