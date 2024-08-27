Recent comments made by Jenn Tran, star of The Bachelorette, after a romantic night with one of her suitors have some people wondering if she’s actually admitting to a fling with former SNL star Pete Davidson.

Episode 8 of Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season was the fantasy suite episode, when the bachelorette decides with each of her final three suitors, respectively, if she wants to spend the night. Of course, this tends to result in drama, as usually one of the three is not able to deal with the person they are spending the night with going on to spend the next night with someone else. It has also resulted in some wild decision-making. Just ask the bachelor who broke his own “no sex rule” then got rid of the woman he didn’t sleep with.

“After last night, Devin is way better than Pete Davidson. In every way.”



Despite the show being so clearly defined every year, many suitors just can’t deal with the arrangement they originally agreed to. This time, it was Devin Strader who experienced such technical difficulties, though in his defense, it wasn’t the process that threw him for a loop so much as Jenn’s refusal to admit that she’s falling for him.

This drives Devin insane, and the episode ended with him visiting Jenn’s hotel room to express his frustration. After they spent an intimate night together, an eyebrow-raising statement from Jenn set the Internet ablaze.

The morning after their romantic night, Jenn commented that it was amazing to wake up next to Devin, and confided in the confessional that “He’s better than Pete Davidson in EVERY way.”

The quote was shared frantically on social media, and set netizens speculating whether Jenn had previously slept with Pete Davidson. Did she?! Well, Jenn Tran spoke about Pete Davidson recently, and put minds to rest.

Ever since Jenn met Devin, she has compared his looks to Pete Davidson, with only some viewers agreeing. Then she gave an interview where she was asked about Pete.

Tran told Decider earlier this season that her celebrity crushes are Shawn Mendez and Chris Evans but, because of her Pete Davidson comparison to Devin, she was asked about the comedian also. She answered, “If I had met Pete Davidson in person, I probably would have a crush on him.”

Clearly, Jenn has never slept with Pete Davidson, but it does beg a certain, notorious question: what exactly did she mean about Devin being “better than Pete in every way?”

Rumors have circulated the internet forever about Pete Davidson’s big, um, surprise, and have inspired people to refer to Pete’s “BDE” (iykyk). Of course, this label could also refer to his apparently casual, stress-free approach to everything. So, the phrase can be taken both literally, and figuratively.

"People say Devin looks like Pete Davidson but after last night I'd say he's better than Pete Davidson, in every way (giggles)"



So was Jenn revealing something about Devin’s anatomy, or is she just saying this dude is better than Pete regardless of endowment? That’s up to interpretation. Either way, it’s a pretty big comparison, and one that Jenn may be thinking about for a long, long time.

