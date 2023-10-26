Did Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders break up?

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up after less than a year of dating.

The pair starred together in the horror comedy film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies with Amandla Stenberg and Rachel Sennot last year, sparking dating rumors last December.

While it’s still unclear what the reason for the breakup was, Page Six reports that the couple split just two months after Davidson reportedly checked himself into rehab for PTSD and borderline personality disorder. The stay happened, People reports, only three months after the pair were involved in a car accident where Davidson hit a fire hydrant and was charged with a misdemeanor. At the time, Wonders was reportedly supporting her then boyfriend.

She even opened up to Nylon Magazine about their relationship, gushing over how open they are with one another, even calling their relationship something “very sacred.”

Following his rehab stay, the pair seemed to be on good terms, even getting cost at the premiere of their new comedy Bupkis, which portrays a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life. Wonders plays his girlfriend, while Davidson plays himself. Though the show has been renewed for a second season, it’s unclear whether she’ll return following the split.

Neither of the two has spoken publicly about their breakup since it was announced in August, and it even appears that Davidson has moved on with a new girl. The SNL alum was seen cozying up with Outer Banks and Glass Onion star Madelyne Cline. People reports that the pair began dating in September. Cline was seen attending one of Davidson’s stand-up shows in Las Vegas, and spent the majority of her quick trip with him in a Vegas hotel.

In October, they were spotted holding hands at the Saturday Night Live after-party following Davidson’s hosting debut.

Chase Sui Wonders is even sparking some dating rumors herself with Stranger Things star Joe Keery. According to Page Six, the duo was seen out in about in New York City this October. They have yet to discuss their relationship publicly, and it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating or if they’re just seeing each other casually. While Wonders’ breakup was more recent, Keery’s last known relationship with actress Maika Monroe ended last year.

hollywood is so crazy because wdym joe keery’s ex maika monroe was recently spotted making out w dalton gomez who was married to ariana grande who dated pete davidson who dated chase sui wonders who is walking around new york with joe keery whose ex mai- https://t.co/72XP5trkUJ — muad’diselle (@jumexdepina) October 23, 2023

Despite their quiet but public split, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders seem to both be happily moving on. However, many fans who were fans of their relationship and dynamic are still mourning the loss, others are just baffled over the Hollywood dating pool connections.