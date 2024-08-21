‘MISERABLE’: A ‘Bachelorette’ contestant gets slammed by fans for forcing Jenn Tran to partake in an undesirable date activity

Letting go of some stellar men week after week, The Bachlorette‘s Jenn Tran went into Monday’s hometowns having finally narrowed her group of suitors down to just four — Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, and Marcus Shoberg.

From Houston, Texas with Devin to Fairfield, Connecticut with Jeremy to San Diego, California with Jonathon to Tacoma, Washington with Marcus — the evening portions of the highly-anticipated hometown dates were seemingly smooth sailing, and the activities Jenn got to partake in were as unique as the one that came before it. However, one contestant seems to have missed the mark with his questionable date decision, and it appears to have sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy.

Although health and fitness are a huge part of his life, an oh-so-sweaty Devin Strader planned a date that Bachelor Nation deemed entirely undesirable — to put it lightly — inviting Jenn to join his running club for the day. Naturally, fans of the show took to social media to share their true thoughts on the situation, arguing that a date planned around running was poor judgment on Devin’s part.

Me if I got to a first date and it was a run club #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/5OZXTx9GL2 — Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) August 20, 2024

Im sorry if I met a partner’s family & friends for the first time and they made me do a GROUP RUN???#thebachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/sl6lUwiBZi — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) August 20, 2024

going running as a date sounds MISERABLE omg Jenn is so strong for this #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/xsK9p8x4b2 — reality juls (@liljulsie) August 20, 2024

If a man took me for a run as a date, I would literally fake an emergency bc there’s no way 🤣❌

#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/YsRKCvS1Rv — bianca luz (@allthebuzzwbee) August 20, 2024

Meeting Devin’s dog, Charlie, on the other hand, was an aspect of the date fans agree should have been front and center. After all, this pooch was just too cute and cuddly to hide from the cameras! Who wants to run when you can play fetch with a cute dog like Charlie?

We should’ve spent more time with Charlie instead of the run club. #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Gx1AHFUOfM — Kait Chura (@hkchura) August 20, 2024

Would you be excited about a date that required a great deal of physical activity? We certainly would not, but to each their own… right?

To see if the run club date won Jenn over in the long run, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 on Mondays at 8:00pm ET/PT on ABC. With the highly-anticipated “Men Tell All” television special airing next week, the temperature is certainly heating up, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything that’s in store!

