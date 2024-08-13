‘Protect this man at all costs’: After his ‘Bachelorette’ elimination, one man’s post-show decision leaves Bachelor Nation in shambles

Everyone’s favorite pet portrait entrepreneur is officially back on the market, as Spencer Conley was eliminated from season 21 of The Bachelorette last night (August 12), just shy of the coveted hometown dates. Needless to say, he did not handle the rejection too well, making a post-show decision that might have been a Bachelor franchise first…

While Spencer had a one-on-one date with Jenn Tran earlier in the season that was as magical as can be — exploring the coast of Victoria via helicopter and seeing the Twelve Apostles together — the Texas native seemingly faded into the shadows as the show progressed, losing some screen time AND losing his spark with the leading lady. Strengthening some of her other connections — notably with her final four suitors: Devin Strader, Jonathon Johnson, Marcus Shoberg, and Jeremy Simon (surprisingly) — Jenn was forced to eliminate two contestants during the Rose Ceremony at the end of episode 6, ultimately sending Spencer Conley and Grant Ellis packing.

This moment came shortly after Sam McKinney was eliminated from the hit competition show in his hotel room after having a not-so substantial conversation with Jenn, but we can assure you that it was a million times more heartbreaking.

While Grant will have his own group of girls to choose from as the lead of The Bachelor season 29 — nonchalantly announced after the episode via media outlets like PEOPLE, Us Weekly, USA Today, and more — Spencer found himself unlucky in love with nowhere to turn, sobbing outside of his hotel room in Seattle, Washington shortly after his untimely departure.

Whenever I am going through a crisis, I always give my mom a ring, and it looks like great minds think alike!

In a shocking turn of events, the 31-year-old pulled out his phone mid-confessional to cry to his mother, admitting to her that he was dumped by the Bachelorette herself. “I’m getting sent home… I just want my person,” he said as tears streamed down his face, and fans of the Bachelor franchise could not help but feel sorry for the newly-ousted contestant, taking to social media (specifically X) to share their true thoughts:

Spencer calling his mom 😭 let this man be the next Bachelor omg and have pets everywhere #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/XyMuTH4WTv — 90 Day Bebe (@CutItOntheBias) August 13, 2024

spencer crying after getting eliminated and calling his mom 🥹 protect this man at all costs#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kMUICiuOiY — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) August 13, 2024

spencer calling his mom right after getting sent home……… don’t touch me #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette



pic.twitter.com/oWfpHnSWoY — chrissy 𑁤 ʹˎ˗ (@chrissychaaos) August 13, 2024

While a majority of Bachelor Nation found this gesture to be as wholesome as can be, some fans of the Bachelor franchise were turned off, claiming that Spencer gave them “the ick” with this seemingly harmless and sweet phone call:

I really liked Spencer but hearing him immediately cry and call his mom just gave me major ick #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZvOrszuE6s — nirda 🩵 (@nirdawatchestv) August 13, 2024

Nonetheless, while he might not have found love on The Bachelorette, we cannot help but hope that Spencer Conley reunites with “robbed” contestants Brett Harris, Hakeem Moulton, Austin Ott, and more for a group trip to Bachelor in Paradise this year. Until then, to see who Jenn Tran chooses come finale night (if anyone at all), catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC.

