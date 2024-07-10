‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Bachelor Nation is heading back to the beach after a year hiatus

Earlier this year, ABC announced that the fall of 2024 will consist of The Golden Bachelorette — premiering on September 18 with Joan Vassos serving as the leading lady — ultimately raising some red flags when the messiest show to stem from the Bachelor franchise, Bachelor In Paradise, was missing from the schedule.

After all, what are we supposed to do when we cannot see our favorite sexy singles look for love in Tulum, Mexico this year? We had our money on Bachelor beauties Lauren and Allison Hollinger, Maria Georgas, Sydney Gordon, and Chrissa Perez hitting the beach this summer and finding their perfect match once and for all…

After convincing ourselves that Bachelor In Paradise would be gone for good — especially after a lackluster season 9 that ended in quite a bit of controversy — ABC shocked Bachelor Nation when they took to Instagram today (July 10) to announce that the beloved competition series will return in 2025. Needless to say, we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything season 10 of Bachelor In Paradise has in store!

To see the announcement for yourself — as well as why it’s so shocking for fans of the Bachelor franchise — just keep scrolling…

Bachelor In Paradise will return in 2025

As mentioned, Bachelor Nation was convinced that Bachelor In Paradise would be gone for good after it was missing from ABC’s schedule for the Fall, especially with the franchise tacking four other shows as we speak: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette. After all, it’s hard to squeeze another show into their already jam-packed schedule!

Fortunately, fans of the Bachelor franchise were pleasantly surprised when ABC, Bachelor In Paradise, The Bachelor, and The Bachelorette shared a collaborative post captioned, “We’re heading back to the beach in 2025! 🌴 #BachelorInParadise.” Needless to say, reality television lovers were over the moon after hearing this oh-so exciting news:

“WE MISSED YOU SO MUCH PARADISE! Can’t wait to see you again next summer!!! 🥹🌴🦀” “🎶✨ALMOST PARADISE✨🎶” “BRING ON THE SAND 🏝️🌹”

To top it off, Bachelor and Bachelorette alums like Lea Cayanan, Sean McLaughlin, Jess Girod, Will Urena, Lexi Young, and more expressed their excitement as well, or perhaps they were pitching themselves as potential contestants for season 10 of Bachelor In Paradise. It looks like we will just have to wait and see!

Until we have an official premiere date from ABC, it’s safe to say that we will be refreshing the various Bachelor In Paradise social media pages until further notice so we don’t miss a single update. Similarly, we will be scouting out some men on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette — airing each and every Monday on ABC as we speak — to see who would make some great Paradise candidates…

