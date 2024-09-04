‘The biggest fumble since Tyler Cameron’: Bachelor Nation collectively mourns the man Jenn Tran was silly enough to let go

Whether he is remembering (and ranking) all of Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette dresses, doing crossword puzzles to avoid drama in the Bachelor mansion, or anything in between, Jonathon Johnson has proven time and time again to be an angel walking amongst men, becoming an instant fan-favorite on The Bachelorette season 21.

Ever since his eccentric limo entrance, Jonathon had quite the connection with Jenn throughout his Bachelorette journey, allowing the leading lady to channel both her silly and serious sides. Jonathon and Jenn’s one-on-one date in episode 5 was a major turning point for their relationship — where the pair rode in a helicopter and frolicked in a vineyard, prior to having some deep conversations come dinnertime — allowing Jonathon to coast his way to the final three, but unfortunately, his luck ran out way too soon.

Despite having a Fantasy Suite date that was straight out of a movie, Jenn ultimately saw more of a future with finalists Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader, eliminating the Missouri native just shy of the finale.

Heading into the final episode of The Bachelorette season 21 with two controversial contestants fighting for the final rose, Bachelor Nation believed that although he was eliminated, Jonathon was still the perfect match for Jenn, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their true thoughts:

In fact, the 28-year-old creative director even tried to shoot his shot during the “Men Tell All” television special, making a last-ditch effort to end up with the leading lady. If that doesn’t prove that Jonathon was there for the right reasons — hoping to find lasting love with Jenn — we don’t know what does!

Jonathon being there tonight, okkk shoot your shot again medium king 👀😏#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/iFd4FoH7UD — N△NCY L ‎ (@xonancy) September 4, 2024

Unfortunately for Jonathon and Jenn, the New Jersey native might have had some clouded judgement during her stint as the Bachelorette, proposing to Devin Strader come finale night, but failing to find her happy ending once and for all…

With Devin claiming to have never loved her — breaking off their engagement shortly before the finale graced our television screens — Jenn finished her Bachelorette journey just as single as when she began, but fans of the franchise cannot help but hope that she rekindles her romance with Jonathon.

In fact, Bachelor Nation has drawn similarities between Jenn Tran and Hannah Brown’s respective Bachelorette experiences. When Hannah chose the heinous Jed Wyatt in the end — rejecting a proposal from the oh-so hunky Tyler Cameron — she and the contractor were seen spending time with one another after the show, seemingly getting down and dirty and giving their relationship a second chance.

Fans of the franchise could not help but try to turn the negative of this Bachelorette breakup into a positive, taking to X yet again to encourage Jonathon to pursue Jenn, just like Tyler pursued Hannah:

Jonathon was truly the biggest fumble since Tyler Cameron and I will never get over it#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GilKu4wqKj — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) September 4, 2024

Jonathon what up with the fancy suit tonight it’s giving…. iykyk 👁️🫦👁️ #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nZAVhRpf90 — N△NCY L ‎ (@xonancy) September 4, 2024

Nonetheless, it is unclear where things will go between Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran from here, but it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both parties on social media for any further updates. IMO, these two lovebirds just cannot let each other go!

