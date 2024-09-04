‘I can’t unsee this’: Jenn Tran’s brother was on ‘The Bachelorette’ for exactly 5 seconds before being compared to a ‘Modern Family’ icon

Jenn Tran’s brother, James Tran, certainly stole hearts on season 21 of The Bachelorette, but was it due to his caring demeanor or his celebrity doppelgänger?

In true Bachelorette fashion, finalists Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader met Jenn’s family during the finale of the dating series, where the leading lady’s loved ones got to learn whether or not they were really there for the right reasons. While both men ended up being far from husband material — especially Devin, #IYKYK — James garnered quite a bit of attention from fans of the Bachelor franchise for playing devil’s advocate, looking out for his little sister and asking Marcus and Devin the cold, hard questions.

Despite epically-failing, James did everything he could to ensure that Jenn would end up with nothing but the best, causing Bachelor Nation to take to X to praise just how good of a brother James is:

“Love Jenn’s brother! Such a rational and caring human” “This scene touched my heart. Jenn is lucky to have such a caring brother.” “I loved Jenn’s brother. I felt like he was the perfect level of looking out for his sister, insightful about what she needs and the mistakes she tends to make, and still being supportive and loving without coming off as judgmental.”

Some went so far as to say he was “the best man of the season.” With Jonathon Johnson sitting right there, that is quite a bold statement…

With James’ personality aside, others decided to point out much more negative aspect of Jenn’s brother, his outfit choice for the family visits, deeming his beachy best — consisting of white pants and a pink button-down shirt — to be atrocious (to say the least). “The white pants were such a choice,” one fan wrote via Instagram, and we could not agree more!

Others went so far as to compare James to Cameron Tucker from Modern Family, who is known for rocking very similar attire:

In a post from @BachelorBob_ via X (formerly known as Twitter), the user compiled photos of James Tran and Cameron Tucker and placed them side-by-side, explaining that they “can’t unsee” the similarities between the two men.

Naturally, Bachelor Nation got a piece of all the action, agreeing with the user in the comments of said post:

“I KNEW HE LOOKED FAMILIAR” “I was just watching modern family today so this is hilarious 😂”

If you didn’t notice the similarities beforehand, to see Cameron Tucker (oops, we meant James Tran) on your television screen yet again, you can rewatch the finale of The Bachelorette season 21 via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak. Warning: it is as heartbreaking as can be, so be sure to grab some tissues…

