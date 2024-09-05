‘STACKED’: The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 33 cast makes history, exciting romance-lovers all across America

After 33 seasons, Dancing With the Stars is about to enter some brand new territory, making history as two members of Bachelor Nation — who happen to be exes — will compete on the show at the same time: Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran. How wild is that?

For those who are unfamiliar, Joey was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 20, where he fought for the heart of a former Dancing With the Stars contestant: Charity Lawson. After getting his heart broken as the runner-up, Joey became the lead of The Bachelor season 28, where he met his now-fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

Funny enough, Jenn pursued Joey on The Bachelor season 28 as well, but after getting eliminated just shy of the hometown dates, she went on to be the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21 instead. Allegedly finding love with Devin Strader, Jenn had a not-so happy ending to her Bachelorette journey on Tuesday (September 3), and we cannot help but hope that her stint on Dancing With the Stars will be step one in her healing journey.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DWTS HISTORY……



THAT WE HAVE BOTH THE BACHELOR & BACHELORETTE FROM THE SAME YEAR COMPETING.



BACHELOR NATION IS STACKED THIS YEAR !!!!!!#DWTS #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/83k3ZiSq76 — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) September 4, 2024

Needless to say, fans of the Bachelor franchise are thrilled, taking to X to share just how excited they are to have both Joey and Jenn on our television screens yet again, even though the latter has seemingly been screwed over by production.

Jenn has been announced for #DWTS ❤️ Hoping this is a healthy step in her healing journey. Sending her so much love. And such a great partner to have in Sasha!!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OzoopuKgIT — Amanda (@xojonasboysxo) September 4, 2024

i can’t lie im actually so excited to see joey back on my screen #dwts #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CfDf7wFtle — lex ✮ ⋆ ˚｡𖦹 ⋆｡°✩ (@LIVSFAVLIBRA) September 4, 2024

I really hope Jenn has a ton of fun doing this #dwts pic.twitter.com/QWHTmiee3l — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 4, 2024

With former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown winning their respective seasons of Dancing With the Stars — as well as Bachelor Nation fan-favorites Nick Viall, Matt James, Charity Lawson, and more trying their luck at the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy (and failing) — will either Joey Graziadei or Jenn Tran emerge victorious, becoming the third member of Bachelor Nation to win the show? Well, with 13 stellar pairs, some of them might be giving the former Bachelor and Bachelorette a run for their money…

Dancing With the Stars season 33 cast

Aside from Joey and Jenn — and their professional dance partners, Jenna Johnson and Sasha Farber — the other 11 couples who will compete on Dancing With the Stars this fall are as follows:

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Nonetheless, to find out whether or not either Joey Graziadei or Jenn Tran will take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, tune into Dancing With the Stars season 33, beginning Tuesday, September 17, at 8pm ET/PT via ABC and Disney Plus. It is sure to be a season to remember!

