‘Speechless’: Bachelor Nation fan favorites react to the infamous ‘Bachelorette’ season 21 finale, and they certainly did not hold back

Although we were all anxiously awaiting the finale of The Bachelorette season 21, it shaped up to be a rough night for everyone, especially leading lady Jenn Tran…

The episode began on a high note, as Jenn was eager to introduce finalists Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader to her family and embark on her final dates with them, deciding afterwards who would become her fiancé once and for all. After a great deal of consideration, the New Jersey native made a decision she may regret for the rest of her life, deciding to dump Marcus prior to their final date and direct all of her time and attention to Devin, truly believing that he is “the one” for her.

Wanting to take matters into her own hands, Jenn made Bachelor Nation history by proposing to Devin come finale night, with the pair leaving the show engaged and seemingly head over heels for each other. Things took a turn for the worse during the “After The Final Rose” television special last night (September 3), where a teary-eyed Jenn announced that Devin broke off their engagement shortly after filming for the show wrapped, telling her that he regretted accepting her proposal and never actually loved her. Yikes!

While Devin was already taking quite a bit of heat via social media (rightfully so), ABC began to take some heat as well, forcing Jenn to partake in “literally the worst thing this show has ever done.”

While already sobbing onstage, host Jesse Palmer brought out Devin, leaving the duo to have their first face-to-face conversation since their split. As if it could not get any worse, ABC did the cruelest thing imaginable, forcing Jenn and Devin to watch their engagement footage for the very first time, all while sitting side-by-side.

While fans of the Bachelor franchise certainly had some choice words for both Devin and ABC, Bachelor Nation got a piece of all the action as well, with stars like Ben Higgins, Charity Lawson, Andrew Spencer, and more having some not-so kind things to say via social media. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

According to a compilation post shared by @bachelorettewindmill on Instagram, numerous Bachelor and Bachelorette fan favorites took to X to s**t talk (for lack of a better phrase) both Devin and ABC shortly after the finale came to a close, and they certainly did not hold back when it came to their true thoughts:

Ben Higgins: “Jenn should have gotten up in the middle of the proposal showing and gave everyone the peace sign. Walk out of that studio and never turned back. Absolutely cruel and unnecessary to make her watch that back. Cannot believe it.” Charity Lawson: “Speechless at tonight. I need to collect my thoughts and emotions.” Andrew Spencer: “I’m walking off the stage ain’t no way I’m watching this” Pardeep Singh: “Devin love bombed just so he can get famous.”

Others took to social media to empower Jenn after suffering such a devastating heartbreak, even those who were deemed to be villains on The Bachelorette season 21:

Thomas Nguyen: “Dear Jenn, thank you for representing us so well. Your story isn’t finished. I know you’ll find love. Sam McKinney: “I hate that Jenn had to go through that last night and I hope that she can heal from all of this and truly know that there is somebody out there that will show her exactly what she needs, not just say all the right things on paper. I wish her the very very best because she is a special girl. Outside of all of the BS that everybody might think that I’ve said or my family has said, she is a special girl. And to Devin, kinda like one of your last captions man, ‘good guys always win’ and that might not be me, but it’s sure as hell not you either.”

Nonetheless, if you have yet to see the finale of The Bachelorette season 21, it is sure to be one for the Bachelor Nation history books (for better or worse). Grab a box of tissues and tune into the infamous episode for yourself, available to stream as we speak via Disney Plus or Hulu.

Additionally, to see Jenn Tran back in action — hopefully with a smile on her face this time around — catch her on Dancing With the Stars season 33, premiering on September 17 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. Alongside longtime Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber, hopefully she can trade in her Neil Lane diamond ring for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

