‘Coming to a courthouse near you’: Fake heiress Anna Sorokin proves an ankle monitor could be a girl’s best accessory

Convicted con artist Anna Delvey (by her real name, Anna Sorokin) is proving, once more, that anything can become a fashion statement if you put your mind to it. The fake heiress has been using the walk to the courthouse as her own private runway.

Anna Delvey, the inspiration behind Netflix’s hit limited series Inventing Anna, became famous in the New York fashion industry. She pretended to be a heiress and defrauded several banks, fashion industry members, and friends. Anna was notorious for her bold fashion choices during her court hearings, and she made headlines that culminated in an Instagram account following her courthouse outfits.

The fake heiress stepped out in New York City for an appearance at the immigration court and proved that you can use anything to make a fashion statement. Check it out below:

Anna Delvey accessorized her ankle monitor



Screengrab via Instagram Stories / kellycutrone

While heading to the courthouse, Anna stepped out in a cream double-breasted dress with a matching scarf, wearing tan stiletto heels and a matching handbag, and her hair in a loose ponytail. The dress is an Anna Delvey original, at least one she co-designed with the label Shao New York. While the outfit itself is absolutely fire, this isn’t what made it so special. No, no, it was her monogrammed ankle monitor.

Anna had absolutely no problem in showing her catwalk on the streets of New York, flaunting her ankle monitor with a bedazzled monogram on it with the letter “A.” Her fashion publicist, Kelly Cutrone, promoted the outfit on social media, sharing a sketch of the ensemble on Instagram Stories.

This isn’t the first time Delvey used the walk to the courtyard to pretend to be on a runway. She previously did that this past May, as she flaunted a different Shao New York outfit, this time, with an “A” patch on an oversized wool blazer that resembled the famous Scarlet Letter. She paired the blazer with a shirt, another bow, and a pencil skirt, as seen below.

Anna Delvey has her (many) flaws, but one thing is sure: she is absolutely killing it with that outfit, making it look like the street is her private runway.

