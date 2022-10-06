The con artist that inspired one of Netflix’s biggest hits has been released from jail

Convicted con artist Anna Delvey, or more accurately, Anna Sorokin has been released from a New York prison after paying a $10,000 bail charge while she continues a legal battle with ICE to avoid being deported from the United States.

Another condition of Sorokin’s bail was a complete ban on accessing all of the world’s most popular social media platforms, which include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Sorokin will also be electronically monitored and under home confinement, according to Bloomberg.

Sorokin’s infamy well and truly came into the public eye in this year’s true crime miniseries, Inventing Anna, which documents Sorokin’s rise to power in the New York fashion community, while defrauding several banks, fashion industry stakeholders and friends in the process.

The docuseries, produced by Netflix, became one of the biggest hits ever from the streaming service. With over 511 million total hours watched, Inventing Anna is the seventh-highest watched Netflix original series of all time.

Sorokin was sentenced to serve 4-12 years in prison back in 2019 after being found guilty of a number of counts of the above crimes. However, she only ended up serving around two years of that sentence following good behavior and was released in February 2021.

Sorokin’s freedom was short-lived, though, as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) came knocking six weeks later. Her release from ICE custody was an 18-month long back and forth, with the lawyer representing her being John Sandweg, who was once upon a time a former acting ICE director.

In one of her final tweets before her release, Sorokin indicated she will be compliant with any and all restrictions imposed on her by ICE while proceedings regarding her visa continue, saying she isn’t looking for any trouble.

Will readily and voluntarily submit to any regime ICE/DHS & NYS DOCCS choose to impose on me. I want no problems. — Anna Delvey (@theannadelvey) September 14, 2022

Anna Sorokin isn’t the only con artist who has made waves by making friends in high places lately, with Inventing Anna fans saying a second season could be focused on Ukrainian immigrant Inna Yashchyshyn posing as Anna de Rothschild, who managed to somehow attend Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.