Jenna Johnson is a massive member of the Dancing With The Stars community, consistently pouring her heart and soul into the beloved competition series, especially because her husband is a professional dancer on the show as well — it does not get better than that!

For those who do not actively watch Dancing With The Stars, you might be wondering who this mystery man is, but have no fear — we got you covered…

Keep scrolling to find out for which professional dancer Jenna Johnson is married to, as well as a brief look into their relationship timeline.

Which Dancing With the Stars Pro is Jenna Johnson married to?

Despite having an off and on relationship since 2015, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started a serious relationship with one another in 2017, and now they are happily married.

Jenna and Val got engaged in June of 2018 in Venice, Italy, and then they got married in April of 2019 in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. Dancing With The Stars pros like Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, and more were in attendance, as well as Dancing With The Stars contestants like Adam Rippon, Normani, Ginger Zee, Laurie Hernandez, Candace Cameron-Bure, and more.

Being married to one another for nearly five years, Jenna and Val are madly in love and as happy as can be, even welcoming their first child, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, in January of 2023.

Could more children be on the way in the near future? We will just have to wait and see…

To top it all off, the Chmerkovskiy family extends even deeper within the Dancing With The Stars community, with current pro Peta Murgatroyd being married to former pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, the older brother of Val — how wild is that?

Nonetheless, with Val competing in the finale of season 32 of Dancing With The Stars tonight (December 5) alongside his partner, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez, will the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy make its way into the Chmerkovskiy household once again? Only time will tell…

Catch the finale of season 32 of Dancing With The Stars this evening from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu — it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!