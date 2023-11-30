She might be young, but Xochitl Gomez is a force to be reckoned with on Dancing With The Stars season 32!

Advancing to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 alongside Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy will take the stage on Tuesday (December 5) to vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, making history as the first season of Dancing With The Stars to have five couples competing for the win — the stakes are higher than ever before!

Because Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy are advancing to the finale, and because they have a high likelihood of taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, fans have just one burning question — If Val were to win alongside Xochitl, would this be his first victory as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars?

Has season 32 finalist Val Chmerkovskiy ever won Dancing With The Stars?

Val Chmerkovskiy joined Dancing With The Stars in 2011, where his brother, Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, had already been a professional dancer on the beloved competition series since 2006. Competing on 19 different seasons of Dancing With The Stars since his debut, and even serving as a judge on the inaugural season (and only season) of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, Val has had quite a few chances to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, but has he ever actually done it?

Fortunately, he has won Dancing With The Stars on two separate occasions, securing a first place finish with both actress Rumer Willis in season 20 and gymnast Laurie Hernandez in season 23.

Aside from these two wins, Val has competed in the finale six additional times, placing third alongside Kelly Monaco in season 15, second alongside Zendaya in season 16, third alongside Janel Parrish in season 19, third alongside Ginger Zee in season 22, third alongside Normani Kordei in season 24, and second alongside Gabby Windey in season 31 — how impressive!

With these successful seasons aside, Val has had his fair share of not-so successful seasons as well, placing 11th with Elisabetta Canalis in season 13, 10th with Sherri Shepherd in season 14, 6th with Elizabeth Berkley Lauren in season 17, 6th with Danica McKellar in season 18, 5th with Tamar Braxton in season 21, 5th with Victoria Arlen in season 25, 11th with Nancy McKeon in season 27, 9th with Sailor Cook in season 28, 10th with Monica Aldama in season 29, and 8th with Olivia Jade in season 30.



As mentioned, Val will compete in the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 alongside the one and only Xochitl Gomez. Receiving extremely high scores all season long, and even moving longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba to tears during the semi-final, could the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star help him secure his third victory on the hit competition show?

To find out for yourself, tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu. With five couples competing for the first time, as well as a performance from the winners of Dancing With The Stars season 31, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, it is going to be bigger and better than ever!