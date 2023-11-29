Which couple brought Carrie Ann Inaba to tears during the semi-final of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 32?

Dancing With The Stars season 32 has truly touched the hearts of the cast and crew of the beloved competition series (as well as viewers at home), and the semi-final was no exception.

During the November 28 episode of Dancing With The Stars, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were stunned by the performances from the five remaining couples — Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — however, one performance in particular brought Carrie Ann to tears, admitting that it was “stunning” and she “never wanted it to end.”

This performance was put on by the one and only Xochitl Gomez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, dancing an awe-striking waltz to “La Vie en Rose” by Lady Gaga. With Derek admitting that former Dancing With The Stars head judge Len Goodman would’ve loved the dance, keep scrolling to see what the rest of the judges had to say after Xochitl and Val’s performance.

Prior to taking the dance floor, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress explained, “This dance showcases how far we’ve come and how much I’ve grown this season… I’m really proud of this waltz. It’s really emotional for both of us.”

After delivering a dance that was true perfection, this emotion translated from Xochitl and Val to the judges seamlessly.

“I’ll tell you right now, Len would’ve loved that dance,” Hough gushed. “That was absolutely perfect.”

“This girl is an artist,” Tonioli added. “This girl became the rose in front of our eyes… There is dancing, and there is artistry. This is what you did, my love. You have an amazing future in front of you.”

Concluding with Carrie Ann’s comments, the longtime Dancing With The Stars judge was fighting back tears.

“You really touched my heart,” Inaba spilled. “It transported me to another world, and I felt like I never wanted it to end. That’s so rare after 32 seasons of watching dances and dances. That was stunning.”

Because of this show-stopping performance, Xochitl and Val topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 60 out of 60, followed by Charity and Artem with a 59 out of 60, Ariana and Pasha with a 58 out of 60, Jason and Daniella with a 57 out of 60, and Alyson and Sasha with a 52 out of 60.

While it was assumed that Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber would be eliminated at the end of the episode due to their relatively low scores, hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribero revealed that for the first time in the history of the beloved competition series, all five couples would advance to the finale. That’s right — nobody was sent home!

Julianne noted that the scores from the judges and votes from the viewers will carry over to next week to determine who will take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy once and for all, so be sure to tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu, to see the final result.