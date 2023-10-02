This 'Shake It Up' star dominated the competition back in 2013... or did she?

With superb acting, singing, and dancing skills (just to name a few of her many talents), is there anything that Zendaya can’t do?

Dancing is a skill that Zendaya has possessed for years, spending three years of her childhood in a dance group called Future Shock Oakland, serving as a featured dancer in numerous Kidz Bop music videos, starring as the lead of the Disney Channel series Shake It Up (which was centered around dancing), and more.

Some may argue that Zendaya’s greatest endeavor in the dance world was competing on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars, becoming one of the most memorable contestants of all time. She truly set the precedent for Disney Channel actors and actresses competing on the beloved competition series, with celebs like Jake T. Austin, Corbin Bleu, Jordan Fisher, Milo Manheim, Skai Jackson, and more following in her footsteps.

What was Zendaya’s journey like on Dancing with the Stars, and did she take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Did Zendaya win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 16?

Photo via ABC

Contrary to popular belief, Zendaya did not win Dancing with the Stars, despite dominating the competition throughout the entirety of season 16.

Zendaya competed on Dancing with the Stars alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, someone who she developed a close relationship with and considered a brother to her post-show. “This guy right here is way more than just a partner, he’s an inspiration, a role model, a teacher but most importantly…he’s family 🙏 @iamvalc,” she shared via Instagram in May of 2013.

While the duo was seemingly unstoppable, receiving all eights from the judges on night one, as well as five perfect scores throughout the season, the duo came in second place come finale night. Zendaya and Val fell short to Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough (who is now a judge on the hit competition series).

Despite failing to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, 16-year-old Zendaya made history as the youngest celebrity to compete on Dancing with the Stars, which was beaten by 14-year-old Willow Shields just four seasons later — how impressive!

OG fans of Dancing With the Stars can tune into a brand new season weekly on ABC or Disney Plus at 8pm ET/PT — with such a star-studded cast, season 32 is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!