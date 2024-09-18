‘Kind of on pause right now’: ‘The Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s fiancée gets candid about their wedding plans

Fans of The Bachelor knew Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson were an adorable couple, from their positive first date to their sweet engagement. Kelsey recently shared a huge update about their wedding… and it’s more relatable than people might expect.

Instead of talking about an over-the-top ceremony, a designer dress, and a chocolate fountain (which of course would be cool), Kelsey explained that since she and Joey have such packed schedules, they are waiting to plan their wedding.

In an interview with Distractify, Kelsey said since Joey is a Dancing With The Stars season 33 cast member, their wedding is “kind of on pause right now.” She said the reality dancing competition “is a lot of work.” She continued, “He’s training 24/7 and is really busy, and after the training, he’s pretty tired, so we like to relax.”

Kelsey added “We also rushed our engagement” so, naturally “We don’t want to rush marriage,” and explained they may pick a venue and date by the time six months have passed.

While I like a melodramatic reality TV personality as much as the next fan and that’s why I’ll never quit The Real Housewives, I appreciate how “real” Kelsey and Joey seem. First Joey talked about having some money problems, and now Kelsey is sharing that they want to make sure they get married when they’re truly ready. With so many The Bachelor and The Bachelorette couples getting divorced, it makes sense to wait a bit and ensure the time is right. After all, the two don’t have a typical love story that involves meeting, dating for a while, moving in together, and then getting engaged. Starring on The Bachelor speeds everything up quite a bit.

Although they aren’t getting married for a little while, Joey and Kelsey did make a big move in their relationship: moving in together. She explained in an interview with E! News that she was in New Orleans when she fell in love with Joey, and now they’re in L.A. together.

While some fans (and many haters) might say that Joey and Kelsey won’t get married, I think all signs point to these two making it. According to Us Weekly, Ellie Graziadei and Carly Monzo, who are Joey’s sisters, went on the podcast The Ben And Ashley I Almost Famous in July 2024 and said they could tell Kelsey was special to their brother. Carly explained, “we knew before meeting them just how he talked about her. We were like, ‘He is clearly so in love with her.” They must like Kelsey or they wouldn’t have said that, right?

Once Dancing With The Stars season 33 wraps up (or Joey is done filming if he unfortunately gets sent home early), hopefully this charming pair will sit down and make some real wedding plans. I’ll be waiting to hear more concrete details, and hope they don’t get too overwhelmed with seating plans and venue decisions. But then again, maybe planning a wedding isn’t as stressful as starring on a dating reality show and having strangers talk about you!

