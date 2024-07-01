BTS: Do we know Jimin’s military discharge date?

There will come a day in every ARMY’s life when we’ will be’ll celebrate the return of our BTS bias. Jin has already come home, returning to our side at last — hypothetically speaking, of course. His discharge is just the beginning though, because soon enough, we’ll get our Jimin back as well.

Sadly, he will be one of the very last members to return from military conscription, as he was also one of the last members to enlist in his mandatory service. He entered the military at the same time as the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, and they’ll both be returning in 2025, alongside RM, SUGA, and V. The exact date for his discharge, though, is harder to predict, but here’s what we know so far.

When is Jimin getting discharged from the military?

via BIGHIT Entertainment

Jimin is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025. The third youngest BTS member enlisted on December 11, 2023, along with Jungkook, while V and RM enlisted on December 10. South Korean military conscription lasts around 18 months, depending on the branch of service, and Jimin, who is enlisted in the military, is expected to fulfill all 18 months of service.

Unlike the rest of the members, SUGA will be enlisted for a longer period. The second oldest member will serve for 21 months — nearly two full years — as a social service agent, which is an alternative to normal military conscription. Despite having to serve for three months longer than his peers, SUGA enlisted months before the rest of the members to ensure that by June 2025, all members would be back by ARMY’s side.

While we have to wait a bit longer to see Jimin and all the other members other than Jin, we can rest assured that they’ll still have plenty of content for us in the meantime. After all, Jimin just released his new single “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” and on July 19, we’ll be getting a whole new album. We’re well-fed, ARMY.

