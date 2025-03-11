Celebrity chef trashes Meghan Markle’s ‘terrible’ cookery show and reveals why he refused to be a part of it

Some Netflix viewers are loving Meghan Markle‘s low-stakes lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, and now have some fresh ideas for entertaining guests (and might even attempt a beeswax candle). Others aren’t so sure the show makes sense… and they’re pretty vocal about it.

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks said in an interview with GB News that he didn’t want to appear on With Love, Meghan because “I might get a little slammed for it, for being a part of it.” Stocks said he “didn’t like the idea of me showing [Meghan] how to do something, and then it kind of being forced and fake.”

Stocks was “skeptical” prior to seeing it, and he found it “painful to watch” once he did. He thinks the music is “slow” and also described the show as “lethargic.” He also believes Markle “should just go back to acting.”

However, according to Us Weekly, Netflix didn’t approach Stocks about being one of the famous chefs on With Love, Meghan. Stocks told GB News, “I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle program. They didn’t go into too much detail about who it was but I already kind of knew anyway.” So, although he assumed he would have ended up working on Markle’s series, it sounds like Netflix might have been referring to a different show. But, as he has made perfectly clear, if he had been asked, he still would have said no.

Stocks has an impressive resume; Lady Gaga and Tom Hanks are just some stars who have enjoyed his cooking. As an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust — now known as The King’s Trust — and someone who has made meals for King Charles, it’s a little awkward that he isn’t a fan of With Love, Meghan.

Stocks’s comments come after countless people have wondered why Markle, who doesn’t have culinary training, would star in a show about cooking. Is Markle’s series as “painful to watch” as Stocks thinks? Or as Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. believes? Well, let’s reflect on the food she prepares in the 8 episodes of season 1: In episode one, we see a honey lemon raspberry layer cake, spaghetti made in a skillet, and crudités. The other episodes include fish baked with tomatoes and salt, chicken tinga tacos, blackberry preserves, a quiche, and dog biscuits (aw). Markle even gets a new business idea in one episode when a pal inquires, “When’s the cookbook coming?” (She says it hasn’t crossed her mind, but let’s wait and see).

There’s nothing wrong with any of those things. It’s not like Markle is suggesting busy parents whip up homemade pasta five nights a week. Many of the meals are accessible, and while not everyone cares about making their own fruit preserves, maybe you’ve been itching to adopt a weekend project and this inspires you. No harm done, right?

The heart of the matter is that some people are on board with With Love, Meghan and think it’s cool that the duchess is showing off her love of food and gardening. Others think she shouldn’t pursue any culinary project due to her lack of formal experience. And while some celebrity chefs are happy to make pasta with an actress who was once part of the Royal Family, others clearly don’t like the idea at all.

