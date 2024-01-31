Chad Johnson’s net worth confirmed

Chad Johnson retired from football a few years back, but he’ll never truly leave the sport behind.

Johnson started playing football in college, and went on to pivot between a range of high-profile teams. He started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, where from his rookie season in 2001 he played for a full decade, sticking with the team through the 2010 season, before finally trading over to the New England Patriots. He only played for the Pats between 2011 and 2012, however, and endured a career low during his time with the team.

After he left the Patriots, Johnson went on to play for the Miami Dolphins for a very short time, before an arrest largely brought his career on the field to a close. He was dropped from the team only a few months after first joining it, and only played for his following team — the Montreal Alouettes — for a handful of games. His final game came about in 2017, when he joined the Fundidores de Monterrey for a single match, before he left his time on the field behind.

These days, Johnson is still working in a football-adjacent career, but he’s no longer weighed down by pesky injuries. The 46-year-old is a staple of Inside the NFL, a sports-centered talk show that digs into the inner workings of the National Football League. He’s been with the program since 2023, after stepping away from a coaching gig with the Cleaveland Browns. Football is, and always will be, in Johnson’s blood — and his passion for the sport has certainly paid off.

Chad Johnson’s 2024 net worth

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Footballers make a lot of money. Probably not as much as they should, given the prevalence of career-ending injuries in the sport, but the NFL does all it can to entice new players with sky-high paydays.

Johnson is no exception. During his time in the NFL, which stretched for more than a decade, the Florida native earned $47 million in NFL salaries alone. That’s stacked on top of any brand deals and endorsements that may have further enriched Johnson, leading to a nice high net worth. That number did gradually reduce over time, as Johnson paid out high child support payments and mortgages, but he’s still sitting on plenty of cash.

Even with the loss of those high NFL salaries and child support payment for his eight children, Johnson is still worth a good $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He’s still pulling in plenty of money via his work with Inside the NFL, and that, paired with his leftover cash from his playing days, should see Johnson living a nice cozy life for years to come.