‘Channeling my inner green goddess’: Brie Larson stuns in a summer slip that definitely doesn’t hint at which Disney character she was born to play

Fan casting celebrities as your favorite characters is nothing new, but fans often have to explain their reasoning behind a certain fan cast. However, sometimes, a celebrity does all the work for you. In this case, it’s Brie Larson, who’s effortlessly channeling a fan-favorite character in her most recent picture on X.

Brie Larson’s gorgeous green number sparks inspiration

Channeling my inner green goddess 🌿 pic.twitter.com/8320mf3rPU — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 27, 2024

Brie Larson’s recent X (formerly Twitter) picture had fans fawning over her laid-back and natural beauty. She shared a photo of herself standing in a garden wearing a mint green slip, with her blonde hair falling over her shoulders. Smiling softly, her make-up was very understated, adding to the natural and earthy look of the picture. As with everything Larson posts, the fans just couldn’t get enough.

Comments and quote tweets immediately started gushing about how gorgeous she looked, with many pointing out how similar she shared a resemblance with none other than the snarky fairy, Tinker Bell. The Disney icon, who is also blonde, is typically seen in a green dress similar to the one Larson was wearing in the picture. Many fans believe that Larson doesn’t only look the part, but would be a great actress to embody Tinker Bell’s nature. After all, Captain Marvel’s got the spunk… a little magic couldn’t hurt.

Another Disney character Larson resembles is Persephone. While some people might only be familiar with depictions of Persephone as a Greek goddess, she is actually a member of the Disney pantheon as well. In fact, Snow White is often credited as the first Disney princess after the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937. But only a handful of fans know that Persephone came before. She starred in the 1934 Disney short, Silly Symphonies, where she can be seen prancing around in a springtime garden in a green slip, blonde hair dancing in the wind.

Maybe it’s time for Brie to have another iconic Disney moment. And we all know she can sing too! But whether or not you agree with this particular fan cast, the one consensus that we can all agree on is that Larson looked stunning!

