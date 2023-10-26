What Disney Channel movie did Brie Larson star in?

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson may be a Disney darling nowadays thanks to her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but did you know her professional relationship with the House of Mouse dates back to a staggering 20 years ago?

That’s right, Larson actually started out as a child star, as some modern movie and TV fanatics may not realize. Back in the early-to-mid ’00s, Larson was a prominent presence in TV shows, such as on The WB sitcom Raising Dad, as well as dabbling in a musical career at one point, releasing an album in 2005 called Finally Out of P.E.. During this time, Larson’s career as a child actor bloomed, setting the stage for a renaissance period during her adulthood. She would go on to find much grander success in the decade that followed, including a breakout role in the beloved cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and winning an Academy Award for her turn in 2015’s Room, among other accomplishments.

Brie Larson’s Disney debut, revealed

Image via Disney.

Some five years after her television debut in a sketch on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1998, one of Larson’s early successes was landing a lead role in the Disney Channel original movie Right on Track. The 2003 film based on a true story co-starred Beverley Mitchell. Larson and Mitchell played sisters, Courtney and Erica Enders, respectively, who got the opportunity to participate in junior drag racing, only to rule the track in the male-dominated motorsport.

20 years later, Larson is still starring in stories about women who buck the patriarchy as her new series with similar themes, Lessons in Chemistry, has proven popular on the streaming service Apple TV Plus. If you’re curious about seeing the early kernel of talent in Larsson’s career, check out Right on Track on Disney Plus.