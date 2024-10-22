Charlie Cox just topped Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland as the actual Marvel GOAT

What criteria are the most important when rating our favorite Marvel celebrities? Is it money? Huge houses? What about a little known human trait called kindness? We’ve all seen instances where celebs visit hospitals and schools to help those in need. Let’s add Charlie Cox to that special list, and let’s start appreciating him for the kind work he does for the less fortunate.

Cox, who is set to return in Daredevil: Born Again in March, took some time out of his busy schedule to visit the New York City Institute for Special Education in the Bronx. Daredevil is famously blind in the Marvel universe, and Cox talked about what it felt like portraying someone who was vision impaired.

People who have disabilities should have greater representation in the media, he pointed out, while hanging out with visually impaired youths. Per a recent Diversity report from the UCLA Entertainment and Research Initiative, less than 1% of television shows feature someone with a physical or mental impairment.

Honestly, it’s hard to not get the warm and fuzzies when a Marvel superstar does stuff like this. Even if it’s just a PR stunt, it still is beneficial for everyone.

This wasn’t just a drop-in-and-bail move, either. Cox actually spent time with the kids, crafting superhero themed projects with them, encouraging them the whole way.

Fortunately, Cox is no stranger to this type of thing. Back in November of 2022, he presented a six-year-old named Rex Davies with the Inspirational Young Person of the Year award at the Guide Dogs’ Annual People Awards.

Organizers of the event actually asked Cox to record a video message, but when he heard that Rex was crushing it with fundraising for the organization, he decided to come out and present the award in person.

Little Rex has an eye condition called optic atrophy, as well as nystagmus. Cox said Rex really inspired him.

“I heard Rex’s story, all that he has achieved at such a young age, and it was a real privilege to be invited to play a part in making the day special for him and his family. The passion, enthusiasm and commitment Rex has shown to helping others makes him as much of a superhero as Daredevil.”

Starting to see a pattern here? This has actually been going on for years! Way back in 2015, Cox was honored at the American Foundation for the Blind’s 19th Annual Helen Keller Achievement Awards. He shared that since playing Daredevil, people with vision impairments reach out to him all the time sharing their hopes and fears.

He said one woman in particular was more afraid of losing her independence than she was her vision. “I remember thinking that that is actually not far away from the truth,” he said.

Is it time we start ranking Cox up there with Marvel’s best philanthropists? Maybe he can inch out fellow Marvel superstar Tom Holland. Holland is pretty notorious for visiting sick kids in hospitals, and he usually does it in his full Spider-Man get up. Robert Downey Jr. is also well-known for using his Marvel fame to bring joy into the lives of those who need it the most. But at the very least, Cox should be included in the conversation.

