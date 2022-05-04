Check out Elizabeth Olsen looking like a vision on cover of Vogue

Elizabeth Olsen has quickly become one of the internet’s favorite actresses and has stunned again on the cover of Vogue ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ upcoming release.

Olsen has graced the covers of Vogue Hong Kong, weaving her magic in a vibrant photoshoot where she is seen flaunting the latest designs from the Gucci wardrobe.

Olsen has had a whirlwind career to date, with her breakout role in the 2011 psychological thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene leading her into the path of blockbuster flicks like Godzilla and most importantly, Avengers: Age of Ultron. Her role as Wanda Maximoff has been immensely loved by fans, which has led to four film appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far as well as her own series WandaVision. She is all set to mark her fifth appearance in the MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams, Olsen will be continuing her character’s arc from the 2021 Disney Plus series WandaVision. It remains to be seen whether she will be joining forces with Strange or if the latest teasers of the film, marketing her as a foe to the Master of the Mystic Arts, will end up being true.

As for Olsen’s future as Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch, the actress has expressed interest in reprising the role beyond Multiverse of Madness for a potential solo film, saying she’ll be ready to do it if there’s a good story.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Olsen in Doctor Strange 2, which is set for a May 6 release.