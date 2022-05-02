Wanda stans, have we got some good news for you.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen has spoken about the future of Scarlet Witch and a potential spin-off film.

Ahead of her latest foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange 2, Olsen has reassured fans by saying she is keen to continue portraying Scarlet Witch in her own solo film.

After leading the Disney Plus WandaVision series, she’s not afraid to front another Marvel project. After some “version of a break”, she’s onboard if there’s a “good story to tell” for Wanda Maximoff, Olsen tells On Demand Entertainment.

What a future story could be about is up for speculation, with Multiverse of Madness believed to be an adaptation of sorts of the No More Mutants comic storyline. Her recent history in the comics has been a tortured antihero, tortured by her grief.

Marketed as the villain of Doctor Strange 2, it seems multiverse shenanigans will tangle Wanda Maximoff up with the titular hero.

Olsen’s debut in the MCU came in Avengers: Age of Ultron, before becoming a fully-fledged Avenger during Captain America: Civil War. On the run by events of Infinity War, she’s snapped but then returned in Endgame. Fair to say by WandaVision it had been a busy few years for the hero.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6.