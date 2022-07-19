Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy announce breakup via Instagram

Comedian couple Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are no longer, with the duo announcing their break-up in a lengthy social media post. And by lengthy, we mean lengthy.

Late on Monday, Handler took to her Instagram to explain in intricate detail why they broke up, expressing appreciation for her now ex-partner, as well as to her fans for their interest in the dynamic duo’s relationship. Did somebody say parasocial relationship?

The post ended rather curiously with a promotion for Koy’s upcoming project Easter Sunday, because you can never go past a bit of branding synergy for your ex-partner. It seems they’ve split on good terms if this video is an indicator, which is a good sign for fans who wish the best for both halves the couple.