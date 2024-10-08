‘It’s rough and tough’: ‘Chicago P.D.’ star Jason Beghe shares the unique way he stays fit and healthy

The detectives on Chicago P.D. spend their days running around and helping people, so they probably don’t need to take a group fitness class or get some cardio in via a Peleton bike.

Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight, has talked about how he exercises… and he isn’t lifting weights or going to a Crossfit box. In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, Beghe shared that he gardens, and this is a great way for him to get some movement in frequently. He said, “Gardening is badass, man! It’s not a half-hour workout. It’s a full day. It’s rough and tough.”

Photo via NBC

The actor’s diet is also pretty much ideal as well. He explained that he enjoys drinking water and that his diet is made up of a lot of vegetables and fruit. He doesn’t eat fast food or drink soda. He explained, “I like clean, healthy, organic food.” I’m all about prioritizing produce and avocados are one of my favorite foods, but the thought of not eating fast food fries or burgers every once in a while sounds miserable. But, hey, it clearly works for Beghe, and I respect that.

While Beghe didn’t say that gardening led to weight loss and hasn’t mentioned his weight in interviews, people have wondered about his health, like when fans wondered if he had Parkinson’s disease. Chicago P.D. viewers were happy to hear that he doesn’t, and based on his lifestyle of eating healthy and gardening, he’s doing well.

So, is gardening a good way to get a workout in, or should people still be focused on strength training and cardio? The CDC says someone can burn 300 calories when taking a 30 or 45 minute gardening break. Wow! According to CNN, when you garden, you work your abs, back, shoulders, legs, and arms. As long as you stretch prior to planting flowers and veggies, and move fairly quickly, you can not only exercise but also get happier in the process. Maybe Beghe also likes spending time outside and getting all the endorphins of moving his body since his character almost got killed in the season 11 finale. That storyline must have meant some tough days on set.

Photo via NBC

Dr. I-Min Lee, a Harvard Medical School medicine professor, talked about this unique workout and said, “Many yard and gardening tasks require enough effort to count as moderate-intensity exercise.” As Beghe says, he gardens for a day, not 30 minutes, and so it’s easy to see that this adds up. While not everyone is going to swap 20-pound dumbbells for pruning shears and gloves, it’s interesting to think about how fit you could get from making your outdoor space look beautiful.

It might be surprising to hear a celeb say that gardening is the way they fit exercise into their life, but Americans have embraced getting outside and moving around dirt for a long time. According to Greenhouse Management, in 2012, 49% of almost 164 people who owned homes had done some gardening over the last year.

If you aren’t into gardening, what about these other everyday things that are also workouts? Mowing your lawn is a good one, along with hopping on your bike or a tennis game. Or maybe watch Chicago P.D. and do squats, lunges, and push-ups every time the characters are in a tough situation. That’s one way to burn calories!

