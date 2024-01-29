Does Jason Beghe have Parkinson’s Disease?

Fans of Chicago P.D. may have noticed something about Jason Beghe, the actor who has portrayed Hank Voight since the show’s debut season in 2014. In between countless mentions of Beghe’s gravelly voice and his character’s seasons-long ruthlessness, a major throughline in discussions about Jason Beghe has been whether the actor suffers from Parkinson’s Disease.

In multiple scenes on Chicago P.D., Beghe can be seen shaking or bobbing his head, causing fans to speculate that he might suffer from the movement disorder. Now, as the police procedural drama enters its eleventh season in 2024, fan theories around Beghe’s off-screen health have only grown more intense. Here’s everything we know about whether Jason Beghe has Parkinson’s Disease.

Jason Beghe’s health

Image via NBC

Thankfully, Jason Beghe does not suffer from Parkinson’s Disease. While the head-shaking tic fans have noticed on Chicago P.D. is not a symptom of that particular brain condition, it could stem from a past injury Beghe endured decades ago. In 1999, the actor was involved in a devastating car accident that left him with multiple broken ribs, bruises on both of his lungs, and a broken neck.

The accident was so severe that it sent Beghe into a coma for three and a half weeks. Beghe had to be intubated through his throat, which explains his gravelly voice in the years since the accident. The broken neck injury is likely behind the actor’s distinct way of moving his head, though this has not been confirmed by the actor himself. Some have speculated that the head movement is simply an acting tic, or Beghe’s unique way of portraying Voight.

Speaking of how the accident influenced his roles in a 2017 interview, Beghe said the gravelly voice that resulted was “good for Voight” but not ideal when he needs to “play the sweet dad.” Beghe himself appears to be in great shape, often speaking of his high school wrestling days and his love for gardening as a “full-day” workout. The actor even prefers to do his own stunts on Chicago P.D., and has suffered multiple injuries on set as a result.

Beghe tore a bicep during one scene in which he had to flip over another actor, and was forced to wear a sling as a result. Beghe was even eager to continue doing his own stunts after that injury, suggesting he is fit and healthy enough to sustain his action-packed Chicago P.D. run. The series returned for its eleventh season on January 17, with Beghe appearing as Voight in episode one.