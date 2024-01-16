Season 11 of the police element of Dick Wolf's 'Chicago' franchise is back soon, but when exactly will it air on NBC?

The Windy City has been the setting for countless excellent shows and films, and Chicago P.D. is one of the most popular.

The police procedural show is the second installment of creator Dick Wolf’s Chicago universe, which began with his hit show Chicago Fire. Characters interact in the shows that make up the world (Chicago Med and Chicago Justice make up the remaining two series of the quartet), and three of the four continue to be among NBC’s most popular watches, with Justice having been cancelled after just a single season.

Chicago P.D. continues to be full of gripping drama and some truly wowing plot twists, with no character safe from being given the axe, regardless of how popular they may or may not be. As a result, fans have been scrambling to find out: when does Chicago P.D. return in 2024? We have the answer to that question, and a few others about season 11, below!

When does Chicago P.D. return in 2024?

Image via NBC

We have excellent news for fans of the show! Chicago P.D. will return to NBC on Jan. 17 2024. It will air at 10pm Eastern Time, and will follow its two Chicago siblings, with season 9 of Chicago Med airing at 8pm, and season 12 of the original show in the universe, Chicago Fire, at 9pm. So, fans of the franchise are getting a big dose of their favorite characters after months without them.

However, it isn’t all sunshine and roses. It appears that this season of the show will be limited to fewer episodes as a result of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year. As per TV Line, there will only be 13 episodes in season 11.

What will be the plot of Chicago P.D. season 11?

Image via Lori Allen/NBC

Season 10 ended on a pretty crazy cliffhanger, with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) being shot and sustaining what appeared to be a life-threatening gunshot wound. That will undoubtedly be a huge focus of the season premiere.

We’re also going to see Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) leave the show after five seasons as a series regular. The synopsis of the season opener, entitled “Unpacking,” will focus on her personal struggles with how her unit is working. It appears these will be based around the way the crisis prevention team is at “odds with the team’s mental health clinician,” meaning that she at least gets written out of her own accord.