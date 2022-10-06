How did ‘Chicago P.D.’ write out Jesse Soffer?

Jesse Soffer’s final episode of Chicago P.D. was called “A Good Man,” and fans couldn’t think of a more fitting title for the heartbreaking exit of a character we’ve loved for years. Soffer’s character said an emotional goodbye to the department he’d worked with for years. If there’s any consolation in his exit, it’s that the storyline was on-brand for his character.

Soffer played Jay Halstead since season 1 of the intense series, and his character was integral to the show from the beginning. The Chicago P.D. has experienced highs and lows together that you’d only realize the depths of if you worked on a force with fierce detectives and officers. The P.D. is full of officers who are, indeed, powerful and loyal — but also used the rulebook as more of a set of guidelines than official lines drawn.

So why did Soffer leave Chicago P.D., and what does that mean for the department’s future? Let’s take a look.

Who is Jay Halstead?

Jay Halstead is a former detective for the Chicago P.D. who joined the force after being a Ranger in the United States Army. The Halstead blood runs deep in Chicago as his brother, Will, is a doctor on Chicago Med.

Halstead grew as a detective during his time at Chicago P.D., but there was always a justice-seeker lurking beneath the surface, someone who knew that a happy ending wouldn’t always be “fair” or inconsequential.

While he was known for living by the not-so-golden rule, he also knew that rules were there for a reason, and he had a heart for saving the city of Chicago. He also had a heart for those who had been part of the force or the armed services, knowing the extra struggle that can put on someone’s life and spirit.

A fan-favorite, Halstead changed the course of the series because his own heart was so full — sometimes of anger — but most of the time it was full of compassion, a desire to serve, and the knowledge that one person can make a difference.

Why was he written out of Chicago P.D.

Halsted was, as we said before, an integral part of the force, and he was also a brother, friend, and husband throughout his run on the show.

PEOPLE shared the following statement from Soffer on his exit from the series:

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew. To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Soffer didn’t elaborate much on the reason for his exit, but as fans of many long-running shows are aware, there are windows of opportunity when actors want to try their hand at new projects. That doesn’t make their love and pride in their work any less valuable, but it allows us to see them in new roles and for them to experience new avenues of their art!

So while Soffer is stepping away from Chicago P.D., we can’t wait to see what’s next!

What exactly happened to his character

Halstead said goodbye to Chicago P.D. in a way that made sense for his character. He wasn’t always a rule follower; he didn’t really see the rules as something he had to live by. His bending of the expectations several times saved lives, but it also led to his departure from the show.

Halstead tried to keep a veteran’s name clean after a devastating turn of events which led to those closest to him having to build a false story around the situation to keep Halstead’s name clean. If that’s a bit confusing, don’t worry; watching the episode in full will give you a clearer picture.

To make a long story short, Halstead didn’t want to put someone already in pain in an even worse spot, but that meant everyone in Halstead’s camp had to lie to cover his name up. He didn’t want those closest to him to have to dive into dishonesty, so he approached Chief Patrick O’Neal and began to tell him the truth, but O’Neal stopped him, thanking him for his actions. Next, he handed in his badge.

Tears were shed, and emotions were high as he acknowledged that even desiring to do the right thing, he’d made a decision that brought negative consequences for those around him.

In perhaps the most emotional conversation of his departure, Halstead speaks with Voight – his boss and someone who has been like a father figure to him for years.

Voight told Halsted that he could have any job he wanted if he stayed, but they both knew he couldn’t.

Voight: “You can have any job you want in the department. I’d tell you I’d make sure of it, but you don’t need me. You don’t want to be me.”

Halstead: “No, it’s worse than that. I do. I do want to be you, but it’s like you’ve always told me: I’m not. And I shouldn’t try.”

With that, the two walked away from one another, and we saw Halstead for the last time.

Fear not, however, as Halstead did get a job offer that suited him well, perhaps better than Chicago P.D. He told his wife that he was approached for a position to help with drug intervention, specifically for soldiers.

This conversation was also very emotional as she cried, knowing that he was taking the job and that it was in another country. While his absence is set to last for eight months, both Hailey and Halstead know that it will be a rough road for them. Halstead will be working in dangerous territory, and she will be too.

What will their future hold, and is there a window of opportunity for fans to see Halstead again in the future? We’ll just have to wait and see. You can see what the future of Chicago P.D. looks like and what those who loved Halstead will do in his absence on Chicago P.D. Wednesdays on ABC.