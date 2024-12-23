‘Chloe in Lagos better than Emily In Paris’: Chloe Bailey embodies sunshine in $32 mini dress on vacation, and we’ll have what she’s having

Chloe Bailey escaped the L.A. winter for the Nigerian sun with a buzzy trip to Lagos right before the Holidays. The singer made headlines after being pictured cozying up to Nigerian superstar Burna Boy in a figure-hugging orange mini-dress.

Recommended Videos

Burna Boy welcomed Bailey with flowers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 15, before joining him at various concerts and nightclubs, and the Nigerian public couldn’t get enough. On Dec. 18, the 26-year-old “Body Do” singer supported the Port Harcourt native from the wings as he performed his brand-new single, “Bundle By Bundle,” at the annual GTCO end-of-year party. However, while it was her supposed new man who was firing it up on stage, it was Bailey who was getting most of the attention.

Chloe Bailey got her flowers in Lagos, Nigeria 🌹 pic.twitter.com/e9IKTwS88f — HipTv (@HipTv) December 15, 2024 Chloe Bailey watching Burna Boy perform live in Lagos last night. pic.twitter.com/UEvn9UQw2k — benny. (@benny7gg) December 19, 2024

The American musician was glowing in a CHAOS Orange mini dress by Sodah London, a perfect vacation look that cost her only $32, according to Fashion Bomb Daily. “She made it look expensive,” one fan commented on Instagram, while everyone seemed to agree Netflix needs to start working on an Emily in Paris spin-off starring Chloe in Lagos immediately.

Bailey shared the outfit du jour on her profile under the caption “little miss sunshine,” effectively rubbing it in on the rest of us currently wearing five layers just to make it through the day. She then flexed further in a TikTok video where she joked about being a “cold a– b—- on a cold a– day.” Don’t get me wrong, I love the winter, with all its warm beverages and fuzzy blankets, but I certainly wouldn’t mind being in sun-kissed Lagos right now either.

The sunset-inspired fit was only one of several memorable outfits worn by the young star during her vacation. From a black two-piece to a tiger-patterned “bodycon” number, Bailey was the talk of the town as she borrowed his infamous $1 million diamond ODG neck chain. The initials stand for “Odogwu,” an Igbo word meaning “strong man” or “warrior,” and served as the title to Burna Boy’s 2020 smash hit.

🚨Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey Spotted Together in Lagos, Nigeria🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/pd50CzQmp0 — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) December 16, 2024 Burna Boy & Chloe spotted looking cozy in Lagos, Nigeria last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/4xWEqRKTIp — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) December 17, 2024

Though Bailey and Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, were never more than a few inches apart for the entirety of the American singer’s visit to the Nigerian capital, some have questioned the trip’s real motives. Fans accused it of being a publicity stunt as only a couple of days after Bailey left the African continent, Ogulu, 33, was spotted hosting her ex-boyfriend, Georgia rapper Gunna, 31, at his studio.

Bailey and Gunna had an on-and-off relationship in 2021 and 2022, with the singer detailing the experience in her track “For The Night.” 2022 is also when Bailey met her current suitor. The two attended that year’s Billboard Music Awards and were pictured posing for pictures together on the red carpet. Earlier this year, in May, Bailey was front row for Burna Boy’s concert in Saint Lucia.

Ogulu, meanwhile, was in a committed relationship with British rapper Stefflon Don for three years, but they broke it off in 2021. Bailey has also previously been linked to American hip-hop artist Offset, who is currently in a heated divorce battle with Cardi B.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy