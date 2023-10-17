Chloe Bailey isn’t just the super-talented older half of musical sister duo Chloe x Halle, but a certified triple threat.

In addition to a celebrated career as a performer, both as a solo artist and aside her sister Halle, Chloe has built up quite an acting resume. She’s starred in projects like Swarm, a show about a particularly toxic superfan created by Donald Glover, and in the fan-favorite Grown-ish alongside her sister.

It’s safe to say Chloe has an eye for making worthwhile career moves (not to mention her eye for great Halloween costumes). At only 25, Chloe has earned the kind of net worth it takes some people a lifetime to achieve.

Why is Chloe Bailey’s net worth so high?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chloe has a net worth of $2 million as of 2023. While it’s impossible to verify that exact number without access to sensitive financial info, it’s not surprising Chloe’s a high-earner when you look at how long she’s been on the scene. Chloe and her sister began writing songs at a very young age and their father became their co-manager, encouraging them to learn how to make their own music so they wouldn’t have to rely on outside help. This skill would take the girls far; Chloe is not only a talented artist, but an accomplished songwriter and producer as well.

The girls had small roles in 2003’s The Fighting Temptations alongside Beyoncé, who would later sign the duo to her Parkwood label a little over a decade later. After a stint on the Disney Channel circuit, the two girls started their own YouTube channel when Chloe was 13 and Halle was 11. The girls made a name for themselves performing masterfully-arranged covers of songs like their eventual mentor’s hits “Best I Never Had” and “Pretty Hurts.” Their YouTube success led them to perform on talk shows, Austin & Ally, and to a record deal in 2015.

As Chloe x Halle, they’ve put out critically-acclaimed albums including their latest, 2020’s Ungodly Hour (which this author thinks you should listen to if you like good music). While they built their music career, the girls simultaneously worked on building an acting career together on the aforementioned Grown-ish before pursuing individual roles. Halle famously was cast to play Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, while Chloe starred in projects like the thriller Jane and the musical Praise This.

Most recently, Chloe released her first solo album, In Pieces, as Chlöe and went on an accompanying tour. She’s been taking a deserved break from releasing music, opting to promote collabs with CÎROC vodka and SOREL footwear in the meantime. With multiple brand deals and several upcoming films in the works, Chloe will continue to make the big bucks for the foreseeable future.