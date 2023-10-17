What is Halle Bailey’s net worth?

The Little Mermaid may have made Halle Bailey a household name, but the 23-year-old has been grinding for years. She appeared in her first movie at the age of six, and started writing songs alongside her older sister and bandmate, Chloe Bailey, by the time she was 8. The young actress is just getting started in her career, and with near-guaranteed hits like the upcoming remake of The Color Purple under her belt, there’s no doubt her small fortune will continue to grow alongside her rising fame.

How much is Halle Bailey worth?

via Disney

Bailey got her start writing songs alongside her older sister Chloe with the help of their father and co-manager, Doug Bailey. The Bailey patriarch encouraged them to do everything on their own, teaching them the skills to make their dreams come true. With his help, Halle broke into the acting world by 3, finding success on the Disney channel. By 11, the sisters had started their own YouTube channel, where they would get their first viral moment by covering Beyonce’s “Pretty Hurts.” The video opened doors for the duo, and they appeared on The Ellen Show before landing cameos appearances on Austin & Ally and Wet N’ Wild. Both Bailey sisters were cast on the ABC sitcom Grown-ish in 2018, with Halle playing Skylar Foster, and her sister playing her twin, Jazlyn. While the two were primary cast for the first four seasons, they would fall back to tertiary roles for the later seasons as they pursued other avenues.

Ina life changing moment, Halley Bailey was cast as Ariel in 2019. She worked her buns off to get ready for the film – mermaids run a high risk for whiplash, as it turns out— and spent up to 13 hours a day in water. She was paid $1.5 million for the role, out earning co-stars Javier Bardem and Mellissa McCarthy by more than half-a-million. Since her success with The Little Mermaid, Bailey has since split from her sister to pursue a solo musical career. In August 2023 she released her first single, “Angel”, which was met with critical acclaim. Bailey has yet to announce a concert tour.

As of right now, the musical artist turned actress is worth approximately $3 million, but she has several upcoming projects well underway. Bailey has been tapped in to play young Nettie in the 2023 movie, The Color Purple; a film based on the musical retelling of the 1985 classic film.

Like most Disney flicks, her first film is on perpetual repeat in many homes, and there’s no doubt Bailey will continue to amass a fortune.