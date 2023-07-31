Halle Bailey teases her new single ‘Angel’

This is Halle Bailey's first single after temporarily departing from her musical group Chloe x Halle.

Actress and singer Halle Bailey is generating buzz after announcing that she is set to release her new single “Angel” this week.

This event is even more monumental for Halle, because this is her first solo record years after taking a break from the musical group Chloe x Halle, which comprises of Halle and her older sister, Chloe Bailey. The group, who have been together for a decade, has released two studio albums and numerous EPs. Despite their success, Chloe and Halle revealed in 2021 that they were temporarily splitting up to focus on their solo endeavors.

Since then, Chloe has released various singles and her debut album In Pieces, whereas Halle has starred in Disney’s live-action film The Little Mermaid and the musical adaptation of The Color Purple. As far as other musical endeavors are concerned, the 23-year-old only disclosed a little information about what she was working on, but that all changed on July 31.

On that day, Halle revealed in a Twitter post that she plans to drop her new single “Angel” by using a compilation video highlighting the star’s humble beginnings and rise to fame. In addition to the clip, the Grown-ish star also informed her fans that they could pre-order the track days before its scheduled release by clicking the link in her bio.

angels make a way somehow. friday. pre-save link in bio 👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/M7btfdJ9x2 — Halle (@HalleBailey) July 31, 2023

Following Halle’s upload, it has generated over 38,000 likes and has been retweeted over 10,000 times. In addition to the viral post, many of Halle’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement regarding her new project.

One Twitter user shared an animated clip to showcase how surprised they were by Halle’s news.

At the same time, another person stated how ready they were for “Angel” to drop.

A third social media user shared how happy they were to see that the visuals for “Angel” was coming soon.

OH THE VISUALS ARE COMINGGGG pic.twitter.com/h8r4tAsvU5 — bae ♡ (@___lovelani) July 31, 2023

Lastly, another individual reassured Halle that they and other fans plan to stream “Angel” when it’s released.

we will be supporting and streaming queen — vini (@viniwho) July 31, 2023

Halle’s music announcement comes days after the “Do It” vocalist had fans sign up for her social media updates via “Halle Happy Place” as they awaited a surprise. At the time, Halle didn’t share any details regarding what the surprise may be, many guessed online that it was a new song or the possible release of her debut solo album.

Halle’s new single “Angel” is set to premiere on all music platforms on Aug. 4.