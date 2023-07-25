‘Something is happening everybody get up!’: Halle Bailey’s announcement sends the entire internet into hysterics

The internet is freaking out right now following a recent announcement by Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid star announced an unknown project, and fans began to speculate what it could be based on the miniscule amount information that was provided.

Bailey shared a link to a site called ‘Halle’s Happy Place,’ which only contained a sign-up link and her social media accounts. As of writing, nothing on the website shared any details about what this project is. At the same time, none of Bailey’s social media accounts gave any clues either.

Fans began to panic as they were excited to see what this new project might be. One popular guess is a possible release of her debut album. People sleuthed the website and noticed a copyright symbol next to Sony Music Entertainment. Additionally, the official YouTube Music Twitter account replied to the post, hinting that “Halle’s Happy Place” could be music related.

what's going on 😭 — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) July 24, 2023

In addition to the speculation, fans shared videos and audio demos of a song Bailey was working on in the past. Could this mean that this mysterious song is finished, and the singer will finally release this untitled track?

Before The Little Mermaid, Bailey was part of a music duo with her sister called Chloe x Halle. The two released two albums in 2018 and 2020 and once performed at the 2019 Super Bowl. During an interview with The Morning Hustle, she revealed plans to release solo music after her Disney debut. She said she has been working on her music for two years and shared excitement for the release.

Bailey has shown that she can perform as a solo artist. Leading up to The Little Mermaid‘s release, the singer gave an emotional live performance during American Idol when she sang “Part of Your World” at Disneyland. The original Ariel voice actress, Jodi Benson, also praised Bailey’s performance and said she was proud of her.

Bailey has yet to confirm if the link she dropped is related to her solo album debut. But based on the tiny clues seen on the website, old social media content, and interviews, it is possible that this might be the case.