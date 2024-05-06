What did Ben Affleck say at the Tom Brady roast?

As one of the most prolific and influential quarterbacks in the history of the NFL for one of the most criticized football teams, it hardly comes as a surprise that Tom Brady continues to maneuver through endless gags and jokes — especially at his recent comedic roast.

In the past, most unforgettable roasts of certain entertainment figures have featured celebrities from all walks of life from separate movie genres, sports, and music. So when the time came for actor Ben Affleck to make a surprise appearance at the roast, eagle-eyed viewers watching at home and fellow celebrities in attendance were definitely interested to learn what he would have to say about the former Patriots QB.

And with most of the internet spreading information about Affleck’s comments and wondering exactly what he did say, it’s certainly not a surprise that the Batman actor has been trending all over various forms of social media today.

So, what did Affleck say at the roast?

Unlike a variety of other comedians and celebrities who spoke at the roast and hilariously took innocent jabs at Brady, Affleck decided to steer towards a different direction and went on a full-length rant defending Brady from naysayers and netizens online. In that same vein, Affleck poked fun at former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and leaned into a heap of other football jokes that otherwise landed pretty flat in comparison to those of other comedians.

In the aftermath of Affleck’s jokes, the actor has been heavily criticized and ripped apart online, with users over on X distinguishing him as the “worst” of all the roasters during Brady’s roast, and many insisted that Affleck should never be allowed to participate in a roast again due to his “weak” jokes.

Alongside others judging Affleck’s array of football jokes, a fair amount of netizens have also convinced themselves that Affleck has had plastic surgery done due to “looking different” during the Netflix roast than he has in the past. Despite a portion of commenters feeling as though Affleck’s jokes fell flat, it’s worth noting that Brady himself looked amused, and one would only assume that the pair are lifelong friends.

