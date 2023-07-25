When will ‘The Little Mermaid’ be on Disney Plus?

Look at Disney Plus, isn’t it neat? Wouldn’t you say its collection is almost complete? After Disney veterans and no-nonsense critics alike were split down the middle — with some enthralled newcomers satisfied with Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid remake while others were less than impressed — film buffs around the world are itching to know when the vibrant live-action is set to make its debut on Disney Plus. Of course, the streaming service has notably soared to fantastic heights ever since its launch back in 2019, and The Little Mermaid is exactly what the streaming platform needs to skyrocket its ever-growing popularity.

Given that groundbreaking performances from stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy were undoubtedly the driving forces behind moviegoers dashing to theaters back in May, it makes perfect sense as to why Disney fans are clamoring for further announcements in regard to the movie’s online release — especially after tune “The Scuttlebutt” became such a massive hit.

When does The Little Mermaid come to Disney Plus?

Image via Disney

As of right now, there’s been no official confirmation or release date provided as to when the movie will be available to stream on Disney Plus. That being said, it’s certainly no secret that Disney Plus typically adheres to a 90-day rule of thumb — which means it usually takes about 90 days for a film to transition from theaters to streaming. Although, it’s worth noting that when Disney Plus initially launched, sometimes movies took longer to end up on the platform.

Nevertheless, with Disney’s consistency over the last several months and the timing of the release, eagle-eyed viewers can likely expect that The Little Mermaid will be swimming onto the streaming service by the end of August 2023. Luckily, Disney Plus subscribers won’t have to wait too long necessarily to watch the magical experience — with the eye-popping extravaganza now being made available on platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu.

On the other hand, it appears as though Little Mermaid stans will simply have to remain patient until the movie lands on Disney Plus in the future. But with the fantasy flick already available on VOD, it definitely seems as though the movie is tracking perfectly and will be available on Disney Plus right on schedule.