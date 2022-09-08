How can I get Disney Plus for $1.99 and when does the offer end?

Disney Plus Day is nearly upon us, and to celebrate this day, Disney has launched a special offer that will allow new users to get a month of Disney Plus access for only $1.99 rather than the usual $7.99. However, this is a limited-time promotion, so if you want it, you better act quickly.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is Disney’s streaming service. First launched in 2019, the streaming platform is home to most of the shows and media franchises Disney owns, including being the streaming home of content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as a load of original content made especially for the platform.

What is Disney Plus Day?

Disney Plus Day is a special day where Disney celebrates its streaming platform with a selection of special events, including announcements of upcoming new content.

Disney Plus Day is on September 8th, 2022, the day before Disney’s annual D23 expo, which is a massive event in the company’s calendar. This year’s Disney Plus Day will see several monumental films launch on the platform, including Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder, and singalong versions of the Frozen films.

A series of new original shorts and behind-the-scenes featurettes will also be launching on the platform, including Cars on the Road, Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, and The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club.

Disney’s other ventures will also offer special promotions to celebrate the day. This includes unique and exclusive events at the Disney theme parks and on their cruise ships and unique merchandise and sales launching offered on Disney’s online shopping platforms.

How do you get a month of Disney Plus for $1.99?

To get a month of Disney Plus for only $1.99, you simply sign up for the platform after Sept. 7th at 9 pm Pacific Time or 12 am Eastern time and before Sept 19th.

However, this offer is only for new and returning subscribers to the platform. If you already have an active Disney Plus subscription, you will not be able to get this offer and will be charged your regular rate this month.

If you sign up for the $1.99 month of Disney Plus, the subscription will auto-renew at the regular price at the start of next month unless you cancel. So keep an eye on your bill if you only want to stick around for the reduced-priced month.