Disney Plus and Hulu price hikes have users threatening to cancel their subscriptions

Disney announced a significant price hike on Wednesday with Disney Plus going up to $13.99 a month and the Hulu option bringing the cost to $17.99. And it’s safe to say users aren’t happy.

Unfortunately for the Mouse House, this has the potential to backfire on the company as subscribers have vowed to drop their Hulu subscriptions rather than pay the outrageous prices. Many flocked to social media to voice their complaints:

“Do y’all remember when Hulu was like $6/month? I get p***ed every time I see that $18 charge come through.”

“I certainly have plenty of books to read. I’ll cancel my Hulu plus package and Netflix. Stop raising fees.”

It seems Disney saw how price hikes worked out for fellow streaming giant Netflix and has decided to follow suit. Some pointed out the blatant greed being shown by the heads at Disney, especially within the current context of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Bob Iger: The strikers are just being too unrealistic with their demands. Also Bob Iger: Hulu and Disney+ price increases. No more password sharing. You can bet on basketball games through ESPN now. Jesus Christ, just pay your f***ing staff, Bob. The greed is on full display.”

Whilst many have promised to immediately cancel their subscriptions, some are willing to wait just to finish the latest season of Only Murders in the Building.

“reminder to self: cancel hulu after new season of only murders in the building”

This might just be the opinion of a lowly writer on the internet, but I think a price rise could be justified if we were given great content to go along with it. The problem is, we aren’t. Disney should be slashing prices to apologize for the trainwreck that was Secret Invasion but instead the Mouse House is expecting us to pay it more to cover the money it’s losing for not paying it’s staff.