A scandalous original series just stampeded past ‘Baby Reindeer’ on the Netflix streaming charts

One of the biggest Netflix hits of 2024 has been dethroned.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 21, 2024 11:15 am

By now, the entire world has undoubtedly heard about the pulse-pounding narrative depicted in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. But as fantastic as the show has been thus far for the streaming service, it’s become apparent that a fresh-faced docuseries is determined to rise up in the ranks.

Of course, we’re talking about the eye-catching, scandalous dating service documentary Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal. Over the last several days, the jaw-dropping docuseries has gained a notable following and surpassed one of the biggest hit shows of the year — with the majority of eagle-eyed subscribers tuning in to learn about the unforgettable events based around the dating service site.

The aforementioned Ashley Madison website initially kickstarted as a dating site welcoming to married couples, providing a dating service for married individuals who were looking to cheat on their spouse and “spice up” their own personal sex lives. However, all that came crashing down back in 2015 when a team of hackers stormed the website and released a wide variety of personal information of the site’s users. From politicians to reality star celebrities to regular civilians, millions were affected by the data breach.

In the past, Netflix documentaries have proven to be some of the most popular in the world, so it’s certainly not a surprise that the new docuseries has out-charted Baby Reindeer and secured the number 2 spot on the Netflix Top 10 in over 80 countries, as per the latest numbers from FlixPatrol. Quickly climbing the Netflix charts is definitely an accomplishment all on its own, but defeating a major streaming success that even earned the approval of horror legend Stephen King? Now that’s impressive.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.