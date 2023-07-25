‘The Little Mermaid’ VOD release opens eyes to the big mistake Disney made with Halle Bailey’s Ariel

It’s not quite on Disney Plus yet, but The Little Mermaid is finally available on digital. The latest of Disney’s live-action remakes is now yours to own or rent on VOD, three months after it swam into cinemas this past spring. While the reimagining of the beloved 1989 movie didn’t quite make the impact the Mouse House probably wanted at the box office, it has developed a passionate fanbase online, chiefly through Halle Bailey‘s luminous performance as Ariel.

And yet even Bailey’s most die-hard defenders are admitting that Disney dropped the ball in one major way with her character, and it’s all thanks to the VOD release’s bonus features. The movie’s digital debut comes with fascinating never-before-seen footage of early renders of Bailey’s Ariel. What’s really grabbing folks’ attention is how her hair was initially much different, with many wishing this is the design Disney went with.

Love getting to finally see the concept art and many look changes these characters went through! #thelittlemermaid pic.twitter.com/tSbv31I1Ce — Gay Ice Cube (@devnsworld) July 25, 2023

It’s the side part that’s really doing it for people.

I mean, claiming Ariel’s hair would’ve propelled the film past $1 billion at the box office is a bold claim… but it is a good look, so who knows.

While everyone is unanimous in their love of the side part, and also the richer color, some are glad other aspects of Ariel’s design were altered.

And for those side-part purists, it is sort of there in certain shots of the movie.

But maybe Disney had to change things up otherwise it would’ve been too much for us poor, unfortunate souls to handle.

Return to the sea, or be part of that world for the first time, by seeking out The Little Mermaid on digital now.