Chris Evans has no idea who Eddie Munson is, but he seems like ‘a fun dude’

Actor Chris Evan‘s has never seen Stranger Things, but he thinks there’s something marvelously appealing about Eddie Munson.

Evans sat down with René-Jean Page and Ana de Armas, who co-star with him in The Gray Man, to answer light-hearted questions for a tongue-in-cheek quiz called Who Can Survive A Top-Secret Spy Mission with BuzzFeed Celeb.

The trio was shown images of Bridgeton’s Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), You’s Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely), and Umbrella Academy’s Viktor Hargreaves (Elliot Page) then asked which of the four iconic Netflix characters they would pick to join them on the mission.

Evans studied the photos and was curiously drawn to the image of Eddie Munson standing on the lunchroom table at Hawkins High School and pulling faces.

“I don’t know these shows. Eddie looks like a fun dude. Maybe I’ll take Eddie, he looks like he has a good time.”

Page, who is apparently a fan of Stranger Things, turned to Evans and de Armas and gave a lyrical explanation of Eddie’s role in the series, praising his heroic moment in The Upside Down when he plays Metallica’s Master of Puppets and fondly describing Eddie “wholesome”.

That sealed the deal for de Armas and Evans, who said:

“Oh, look at him, then. No brainer. I guess I’m going Eddie.”

All three stars ended up taking the lovable heavy metal aficionado on their spy missions.

Their playful exchange delighted fans who took to Twitter to share the adorable clip.

i loved listening to chris evans and regé-jean page obsess over eddie munson…they’re so mehttps://t.co/EnvhkwLIzP pic.twitter.com/W34VAr1eYy — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) July 27, 2022

Clearly, Page’s preference for Eddie was not meant to shade Kate Sharma, even though Bridgerton is the show that launched his career. It’s possible that he sees characters like Kate and the Duke of Hastings as better suited to navigating the high society salons of Regency London than dangerous reconnaissance missions. As for Chris Evans, there’s no doubt that he just wants to hang out with people who are good fun.

The Gray Man is streaming on Netflix.