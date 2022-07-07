Metallica gatekeeper shut down by band and ‘Stranger Things’ fans

An old-guard Metallica fan took it upon themselves to make new fans who discovered the band’s music through ‘Stranger Things’ feel unwelcome. However, the band blasted the gatekeeper on TikTok.

Redditor 76doremi posted a screen capture of the exchange, which saw TikToker nirvanaisgodtier3 write to the band, “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake stranger things fans love ya.”

Metallica fired back, “Don’t be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family. If they like Puppets, chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into.”

Metallica from StrangerThings

The band’s response was praised across social media. Another Redditor, MajorasShoe, shared the band’s sentiment that gatekeeping is ridiculous.

Redditor AgentBrittany chimed in to condemn discouraging new fans from discovering music.

Interest in the heavy metal legends’ music has surged since their song Master of Puppets aired in the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. The song is following the chart trajectory of the Kate Bush classic Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), which hit the top of the charts for the second time since its release back in the 1980s.

The band is thrilled to be connecting with a new generation of fans around the use of their music in a pivotal scene of the iconic Netflix series. Per Loudwire, they shared the following message on TikTok:

FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.

Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.