Chris Hemsworth is on TikTok, and he wants your help

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth tweeted confirmation of his presence on TikTok, along with an appeal to his 8 million Twitter followers.

Hemsworth responded to a tweet from a fan called Memoirsepiphany, who expressed their dismay over not being informed that he is on TikTok. The Thor: Love and Thunder star asked that he be held responsible for not announcing it, and requested advice on how to promote his account

Please don't blame them. It's my fault. Any TikTok tips? https://t.co/1X8YWAOkMZ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) July 27, 2022

So far, the God of Thunder has been doing a great job on his own, having already racked up an impressive 2.6 million followers. But that didn’t discourage fans from tweeting helpful hints about the kind of content they’d like to see on his channel.

Unsurprisingly, the most common suggestion was for Hemsworth to use the streaming video platform to show off his moves.

do a dance video — kharina⁷ (@fIoraIjk) July 27, 2022

Eroslvr89 jumped on the bandwagon and encouraged Hemsworth to create dance content using the viral “Chrissy, Wake Up” line from Stranger Things favorite Eddie Munson.

post a dancing video to the chrissy wake up sound — skye 💐 HUGGED OTP (@eroslvr89) July 27, 2022

Other fans were totally against seeing Hemsworth dance on TikTok.

no chris dont no no — raine_tyh 🍇 (👑🐷) (@raine_tyh) July 27, 2022

The content on Hemsworth’s other social media accounts is usually centered about his family, friends, career, and fitness. He recently posted an adorable photo of himself with his wife Elsa Pataky to mark her birthday. He has only posted four videos on his TikTok account to date, including scenes from the red carpet premiere of Love and Thunder in Sydney, a workout reel, a snippet from behind the scenes on the set of Thor, and a prank gone wrong.

It remains to be seen if Hemsworth will take his fans advice and post some dance videos on his TikTok account. But if he rises to the challenge, it won’t take long for the world to find out.