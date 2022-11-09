Chris Hemsworth knows that this actress could easily take him on, and win￼

When it comes to a battle of the brawn you’d think that there are probably very few who could take on the mighty God of Thunder himself Chris Hemsworth, but according to the Australian actor, you’d be wrong.

Hemsworth is known for his muscle-bound physique, having played the role of one of the strongest superheroes in the MCU, and also due to his love of fitness, health, and love of taking on extreme challenges. The actor has put his body under a heck of a lot to fit his godly role, but also for other roles such as Extraction, 12 Strong, and Snow White and the Huntsman.

However, he isn’t the only action star in his household. Someone on Twitter posted a picture of Hemsworth in a fight seen alongside a picture of his wife, actor and model, Elsa Pataky, also in a fight scene, the poster questioned who would come out on top. Hemsworth’s response was, “if you think I’m winning a battle against @ElsaPataky…”

Pataky has also starred in a number of high-octane movies including within the Fast and Furious franchise. The tweet likely comes due to the actress’ return to the industry this year with her action film Interceptor landing on Netflix back in June. The actress plays army captain J. J. Collins, who stands between terrorists and the destruction of the United States.

Between the two of them, they certainly make an impressive duo when it comes to kicking butt. Their daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, may also be following in her parent’s footsteps as she made her Marvel debut in Thor: Love and Thunder as Love, the daughter of Gorr. After dying, she was brought back by Eternity, granting her her own godlike powers that enabled her to fight alongside the famed Thor.

Hemsworth seems to be taking his own physical training to the next level as the actor explores the ways human beings can live better for longer in an upcoming series titled Limitless. The challenges he undertakes are extreme to say the least, such as swimming in ice water and climbing skyscrapers, all in the effort to prolong one’s life (though they sound like close ways to end one’s life too).

Regardless of his physical abilities, it would seem, based on this tweet at least, that when it comes to decisions about where to go on holiday Pataky has the final say. Though you do have to wonder if they first fight one another to decide the victor…

You can check out Pataky’s abilities in Interceptor on Netflix and follow Hemsworth on his crazy quest in Limitless on Disney Plus from Nov. 15.