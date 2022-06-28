We might be seeing more of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, especially if Taika Waititi continues to direct him.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks 11 years that Hemsworth has played the titular hero on film, but, as he told Studio 10, he may have more in the tank as long as Waititi is driving.

“I’ll keep showing up . . . as long as you keep showing up,” he said while pointing at Waititi sitting beside him, “’cause I’m not showing up without you.”

Waititi, who wrote, directed, and acted in Thor: Love and Thunder,” has the same sentiment. “If you show up, I’ll show up,” he said while pointing at Hemsworth. They went back and forth adorably.

Hemsworth elaborated on the chance of reprising the role in future installments, humbly expressing his surprise at having spent over a decade as Thor and assuring fans that he’ll keep wielding Mjölnir as long as they (or Marvel execs) want him to:

“I thought it was some sort of mistake when they asked me back — each time, in fact. I love playing this character. I’ve done it for over 11 years now, and it’s been a joy every time. We’ve been able to work with different actors and have different storylines, different directors, and I feel like I have as much enthusiasm and energy for it now as I did back then. So until someone says, ‘No,’ [or] the fans say, ‘Enough,’ I’ll keep showing up. It’s fun.”

Hemsworth and Waititi collaborated on 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which is the highest-rated film in the series. We have to wait until July 8 to see whether their second effort, Thor: Love and Thunder, surpasses it. Even if it doesn’t, it’s bound to be a lot of fun.