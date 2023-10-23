Chris Pratt and the creator of Deadpool take part in the constantly escalating annual tradition of roasting Ryan Reynolds on his birthday

Ever since Ryan Reynolds dedicated a urinal at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground in his honor, he and Rob McElhenney have become embroiled in a constant game of one-upmanship whenever the other celebrates their birthday.

In fact, an episode of hit documentary Welcome to Wrexham revolved around the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator showing up in Wales unannounced to send a blimp bearing his fellow owner and co-chairman’s face, which caused much consternation at executive level after McElhenney failed to consider the requisite permits to launching what’s technically an unlicensed aircraft into the sky.

Today marks exactly 47 years to the day since Ryan Rodney Reynolds was welcomed into the world, so something was always on the cards to take the rivalry to the next level. Sure enough, the actor and producer’s Maximum Effort marketing agency confirmed McElhenney has been back at it again, and this time he’s roped in Chris Pratt to unveil plans for a memorial park in Wrexham, has a real website and everything.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld also hopped on the bandwagon of light ribbing, even if making light of the upcoming threequel’s release date delay in the face of the ongoing strikes isn’t the best look.

The game is afoot, and there might even be another redevelopment coming to Wales into the bargain, which is something that couldn’t have been predicted at the beginning of the day. When it comes to Reynolds and McElhenney, though, the locals are always excited when it comes to expecting the unexpected.