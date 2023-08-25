Chris Pratt is looking extra pretty after seemingly getting a makeover from his daughters

He's realizing this is how things are in his family now.

Love him or hate him, superstar actor Chris Pratt loves to post family stuff on social media. His latest? A glow up ostensibly from his daughters making him look extra pretty.

Pratt shared two selfies of his face covered in, well, rhinestones? Gems? Stickers? It could be any of those things but he doesn’t look too happy about it, in the first picture anyway.

In the second one, his nails are shoddily painted some blue-ish aqua color and he has more gems on his face. He seems a bit more self assured in the second one, like he’s made peace with his place in the world.

Pratt has three kids. His first is Jack, 10, who he had with fellow actress Anna Faris. He’s been called out before for ignoring him in posts. His other children are daughters that he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger – Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 2, and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, 1.

Perhaps learning from previous mistakes, Pratt makes sure to include Jack in this post. In fact, the biggest hint that his daughters did this to him is the caption: “All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me.”

In a previous post, Pratt also showered Jack with some love and took him to a Dodgers game.

“What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let’s go Dodgers!”

Gotta be honest here, Pratt is kind of winning us back. It’s still annoying he has to voice every animated character ever though.