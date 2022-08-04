Chrissy Teigen announces that she is pregnant

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are expecting a baby after the American model announced the news on social media.

Teigen shared a photo of her and her baby bump on Instagram, where she had to delay the announcement of her pregnancy as she wanted to make sure that this child is healthy due to previous pregnancy loss in 2020. Teigen also said that she’s feeling “hopeful and amazing” and that “joy has filled their home and heart” once again.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Back in 2020, the couple mourned the loss of their son. According to People Magazine, their son was bleeding, and “it couldn’t be stopped”. The doctors tried to save the child through blood transfusions, but it wasn’t enough. Teigen has also expressed her feelings about infertility via People and she doesn’t feel alone when she shares her difficult journey publicly.

American singer John Legend married Teigen back in September 2013 and stayed together ever since. The couple currently has two children named Luna Simone (4 years old) and Miles Theodore (2 years old). Hopefully, this happy family will have a new member entering their home and hearts.