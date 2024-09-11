Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Wallace and Gromit/HM The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh re-visit Broadlands, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on November 20, 2007.
Photos by Aardman Animation/Tim Graham/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Christ, they are awful’: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip ‘commemorated’ with unsettling statues that must be seen to be believed

"Must have ordered them from Temu."
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 09:22 am

2024 has not been a good year for Royal family-themed art. First, there was that King Charles portrait that saw him doing his best Vigo the Carpathian impression. And let’s not forget the Meghan Markle painting that boldly declared her to be “the White Queen.” Apparently, this curse extends into sculpture, too, as these new statues of the late queen and her prince consort are leaving Brits in stitches.

Recommended Videos

This September, Belfast’s Antrim Castle Gardens welcomed a fresh piece to its landscape that is supposed to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, not to mention the much-missed monarch’s beloved Corgis. Thankfully, the Belfast Telegraph tweet announcing the new addition explained all this otherwise we’re pretty sure no one would’ve realized who the statues were supposed to depict.

Royal family followers left furious at “Wallace and Gromit meets Terminator” statues

With their awkward robotic stances, curiously caricatured facial features, and just all-round lack of resemblance to these very recognizable public figures, Royal lovers are up in arms over this new display — while those more ambivalent to the institution are enjoying the laugh.

As the Belfast Telegraph notes, the multi-part statue was the work of local artist Anto Brennan… who we now suspect may be the only person on the planet never to have seen a photo of the Queen.

By the looks of things, Brennan watched five minutes of The Crown, got bored and then decided that was enough research, time to crack on.

Who knows, maybe “Wallace and Gromit meets the T1000 Terminator mashup vibes” was exactly what the artist was going for? I mean, Aardman attacks on the Royal family are strangely in vogue this year.

New meme template unlocked.

Good news, cursed Cristiano Ronaldo statue, we’ve found your parents.

And can we all take a moment to appreciate the Bronze Queen’s backward arms?

Says it all, really…

BBC News spoke to Antrim Castle Garden visitors about the bronze eyesore, and the results were no less damning. Local man Richard was “really disappointed” by the statue. “Whoever signed that off needs their eyes tested. It’s not good,” Richard, a man of discerning taste, criticized. “I would take it away. It doesn’t do anything in memory for Her Majesty, so definitely I would remove it.”

It’s not just X users and people off the street who are blasting the statues either. Antrim councilwoman Vera McWilliam admitted, “We have to be honest, it does not resemble the Queen in any shape or form.”

As a way to honor the Duke of Edinburgh and the former queen three and two years on from their deaths, respectively, it’s fair to say this statue falls short. As a way to boost Antrim tourism, though, it massively succeeds.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter